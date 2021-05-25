Trial delayed for Temple officer who reportedly shot, killed Michael Dean

Carmen Decruz is being charged with manslaughter after he reportedly shot Michael Dean, 28, in the head while trying to reach for his keys during a traffic stop.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The video above was posted in December 2020.

The trial date has yet to be rescheduled for the former Temple police officer who reportedly shot and killed Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019, 6 News learned Tuesday.

The manslaughter trial for Carmen William Decruz was first set for June 14 at 9:15 a.m., according to a document published in January from Bell County Criminal District Court Coordinators. However, Decruz's Defense Attorney, Robert McCabe, said it likely won't happen until 2022 since Bell County has suspended all jury trials until June 21.

McCabe said the county has not had jury trials in 14 months, so a massive backlog is likely. He added that when jury trials do resume, the county will first hear cases for violent offenders currently in jail, then cases involving crimes against children and finally cases for people out on bail, like Decruz.

“I don’t think it will get to trial in 2021. Not considering the dozens and dozens of first degree homicide cases and habitual offenders, violent offenders in jail that they have to try, I would be very surprised if the case got to trial this year," McCabe said.

On Dec. 2, 2019, Temple police officers tried to pull over a car on Little River Road, but the traffic stop ended in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in 28-year-old Dean's death.

Eight days later, Temple police identified the officer who reportedly pulled the trigger as Decruz. He was placed on administrative leave at the time.

According to the affidavit, Decruz went up to the passenger side of Dean's car and ordered Dean to give him the keys while his finger was on the trigger of his gun. The affidavit states that while Decruz pulled the keys with his left hand, his right hand pulled back, which caused his gun to go off, hitting Dean in the head.

On Dec. 17, 2019, 6 News learned Dean's car was released by the Texas Rangers to TPD on Dec. 5, 2019. Dean's family requested for the car to be kept in its condition for an independent investigation but one seat was cleaned with bleach. According to a spokesman with the department, that's "pretty typical" because it could have been upsetting to the family.

In February 2020, Decruz was officially charged with manslaughter in connection to Dean's death. He resigned from the department nine days later.

In March 2020, Decruz was indicted on those charges. His bond was lowered from $500,000 to $80,000 and he was released from jail.

The Temple NAACP held several protests in response to the department's handling of the case, calling for transparency and for the video of the shooting to be released.