Teen claims he was asleep when he allegedly stabbed twin sister to death, court records say

Benjamin Elliot said when he realized he was not dreaming he took the knife out of his sister's neck and called 911, court records read.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — We're learning more about the teen who reportedly admitted to stabbing his twin sister to death Wednesday at their Katy-area home.

According to court records, Benjamin David Elliot, 17, told police he was sleeping when he stabbed his sister at their home in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court.

Elliot told police that sometime between 2:30 and 3 a.m., he woke up in his twin sister's bedroom and saw a knife in her neck. He said after he realized he was not dreaming, he removed the knife, turned on the light to the bedroom and placed pressure on her sister's wound with a pillow, court records read.

He then ran into his bedroom, grabbed his cellphone and called 911, police reported.

Raw court video: Teen claims he was sleeping when he allegedly stabbed his twin sister to death

Dispatchers guided Elliot on how to perform CPR on his sister who was dying from at least two stab wounds to her neck. Seven minutes into the 911 call, he called out to his parents who were heard yelling and crying in the background, according to court records.

Elliot reportedly admitted to police that he doesn't suffer from any sleep irregularities and he didn't consume any drugs or alcohol before going to bed.

Elliot has been charged with first-degree murder in this incident and was given a $100,000 bond.