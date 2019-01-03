WACO, Texas — Tweets about Shawn Oakman flooded Twitter after a jury acquitted the former Baylor football standout of sexual assault charges Thursday evening.

Oakman was accused of raping a woman in April 2016 after a night out in Waco.

There was speculation about what the allegations cost the former defensive end, including former Baylor Bear, Heisman Trophy winner and Baltimore Raven quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Countless users said there needed to be repercussions for Oakman's accuser, saying the "false accusation" derailed his life.

Others said the not guilty verdict did not mean the accuser lied about an assault.

Some of the former player's supporters were looking to what lies ahead for Oakman.

