Two arrested after Sept. 5 home burglary in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — The Beverly Hills Police Department has reported that two juveniles who burglarized a home late at night on Sept. 5 have been arrested.

That night, shortly before 11:30 p.m., police became aware that two individuals had forced themselves into a home in the 3100 block of Connor Avenue and pointed handguns at a total of eight people--five adults and three juveniles. Police say the two that had entered the home were laughing and threatening the people that were present. They eventually left after stealing money and attempted to steal a truck.

A Beverly Hills police officer was able to respond to the burglary within a minute and located the two and their parked white Cadillac about two blocks from the home. The officer attempted to get them to stop as they had removed their masks, but the juveniles drove towards the officer, nearly colliding with them.

The two eventually escaped, but had images of their license plates captured by the agency's license plate reader.

Two days later, on Sept. 7, Beverly Hills Police obtained a warrant to search a home in the 2700 block of North 19th Street in Waco. During the search, they were able to find everything that was reported in the crime, including the car the two drove away in, the gun that was used, and other evidence.

A 15-year-old male was arrested during the warrant, while the other 16-year-old involved in the burglary was arrested that same evening. Both were charged with multiple crimes, including but not limited to First Degree Burglary (with intent to commit another felony), Aggravated Robbery, and Evading (Using a Vehicle).

"I am very proud of my small department. We train like larger departments and have the same expectations of ourselves," said Chief of Police Kory Martin in a statement. "We dedicated over half our staff to solving this crime and were successful due to the combined experience of each person in our team. I also want to thank the McLennan County Sheriff's Office for their last-minute assistance as this was a dynamic situation."