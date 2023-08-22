Two arrested after alleged kidnapping in Harker Heights

Police said a 31-year-old was found with the help of the Round Rock Police Department on Aug. 22.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two people are in custody and a victim has been located after an alleged kidnapping in Harker Heights, TX, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Police said they met with a complainant around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, who told police her roommate told her she had been kidnapped and thought she was going to die.

Harker Heights PD said Patrol Officers and Detectives worked together with friends and family of the victim and determined that she was being held in a motel room in Round Rock, Texas.

With the help of the Round Rock Police Department, Harker Heights PD said they were able to locate the victim around 7:16 a.m. that same morning. The victim has reportedly been taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Police said two men have been taken into custody in connection to the kidnapping. At the time of writing, they believe the incident to be isolated and possibly related to a previous relationship. Police said there is no current threat to the community at this time.

Harker Heights PD thanked the Department of Public Safety, Bell County Sheriff's Office, Bell County Communications Center, Round Rock Police Department, Austin Police Department and Georgetown Police Department for their assistance during the case.

The case is reportedly under investigation by the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.