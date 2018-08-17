Two men wanted in Lincoln, NE were arrested in Texas Friday for the murder of a 36-year-old woman, according to the Lincoln Police Department. A check of jail records showed they were arrested in Bell County.

Damon Williams, Jr., 26, and Tawhyne Patterson, 25, are charged with the murder of Jessica Brandon. According to jail records, they were both booked into the Bell County jail around 2 p.m. A third suspect, Dante Williams, 25, is also charged in the murder but he was arrested in Omaha, NE.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department couldn't provide any details on where Williams and Patterson were arrested. A spokeswoman with the Lincoln Police Department said they were working with local authorities to bring them both back to Nebraska.

Police said their investigation into Brandon's homicide and the motive was ongoing and that additional arrests were possible.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 402-475-3600.

