KILLEEN, Texas — Two people were charged Friday in connection to the shooting death of a man in Killeen.

Zeontre Da'Shon Horton, 18, was shot outside an apartment complex Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Ave, according to Killeen police.

Police said Horton died at Darnall Army Medical Center that afternoon.

Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Friday Malik Devante Chrystal, 21, and Myshan Leandre Diggles, 30, had been charged with Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm towards Habitation, Building or Person.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set their bonds at $200,000 each. They were both booked into the Bell County jail.

