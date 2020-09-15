Two Belton neighborhoods hit by rash of car burglaries, thefts

Police said all the vehicles that were targeted were unlocked and some still had the keys left inside.

BELTON, Texas — Belton police put out a call for help Tuesday morning to find whoever was responsible for three vehicle thefts and eight car burglaries over the weekend.

Police said the burglaries happened Sunday morning in the Saddle Creek and Liberty Valley neighborhoods. Police asked that anyone with security video of the suspects call them at 254-933-5840.

Four guns were among the items stolen from the vehicles. Police said all the vehicles were unlocked.

The keys were left inside the vehicles that were stolen, but police said they had all been found.