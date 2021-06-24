Caught on Camera | 2 burglary suspects record selves on stolen home security camera in Belton, deputies say

Suspects activated camera they stole from a home on May 8, deputies say. They now need your help identifying them.

BELTON, Texas — Two suspects are wanted in connection to a burglary of a home after they reportedly triggered a home security camera they stole without knowing.

According to a news release by the Bell County Sheriff's Office, the suspects stole items from a home on May 8 and four days later, the motion activated camera captured their faces as they were playing with the home security camera.

The victim, who had access to the cameras video storage, was able to retrieve video of the two suspects who did not appear to know they were being recorded over the course of five hours.