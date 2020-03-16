BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Two people have been charged with murder in the 2009 abduction of April Pease.

Cedric Joseph Marks, 45, of Belton, Texas and Kellee Kristine Sorensen, 34, of Lynden, Washington have been charged with second-degree murder and are in custody in their home states, according to Bloomington police.

Following an unrelated arrest in Texas for Capitol Murder, Marks became a person of interest to Bloomington detectives in 2019 in connection with the Pease abduction.

Marks had a child in common with Pease when they lived in Washington state, police said.

"In 2009, April Pease and her child relocated to a women’s shelter in Bloomington following several domestic assaults by Marks," reads a press release from the City of Bloomington. "The investigation revealed that in March of 2009, Marks and Sorenson traveled to Minnesota from Washington and located April Pease at the women’s shelter."

Pease was taken against her will from the shelter, and according to statements obtained by detectives, Pease was killed at an unknown location by Marks as Sorenson sat in the vehicle.

Pease's body has not been recovered at this time.

Monday marks the anniversary of her disappearance.