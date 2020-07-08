Two fugitives wanted by Killeen police for theft and use of stolen credit cards, checks

Glenda Guidry stole mail from mailboxes and used the stolen checks, debit or credit cards and Joseph Barnett cashed one of the stolen checks, police say.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police is looking for two fugitives involved in a mail theft scheme that resulted in fraudulent use of checks, credit/debit cards.

Glenda Guidry, 48, and Joseph Barnett, 50, were identified as two suspects in the case. Police say Guidry, of Killeen, stole mail from mailboxes and used the stolen checks, debit or credit cards. Barnett, also of Killeen, is a known associate of Guidry and cashed one of the stolen checks, police say.

Both are wanted for fraudulent use of identifying information and Guidry is also wanted for forgery.