Two injured after shooting in Killeen late Sunday night, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — Two people were injured after a shooting at a house party in Killeen on Sunday, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive around 9:43 p.m. in reference to gunshots, per the news release.

Both victims had non-life threatening injuries, according to police. One victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple by helicopter, where he was listed in stable condition. The other victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Investigating police say the incident occurred outside of a residence and call history showed this to be the third call for service at this location this year.

The suspect(s) were reported to have fired the shots from a moving vehicle upon leaving from the house party. One of the two victims reported to have been working as security for the event, and gunfire was exchanged, police say.

No arrests have been at this time.