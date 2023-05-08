Two injured in Temple shooting

Temple Police said two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Two men were injured in a shooting that took place on Saturday, Aug. 5, said the Temple Police Department.

According to Temple PD, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of S. 31st Street around 5:57 p.m. Officers said they found two men on the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. Both men were reportedly taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital.

According to police, witnesses described the suspect in the shooting as a white man driving a black vehicle, and a second suspect was driving a red SUV.

Temple PD said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and said there is no danger to the public.

The case is reportedly under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can be also be made anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.