Two injured in stabbing in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were injured and one is in custody after an alleged stabbing in Temple, TX, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police reported that they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of S. 39 Street around 12:44 a.m. on April 22.

According to police, two people were arguing while intoxicated, which led to the suspect stabbing the victim. The victim reportedly then fought back, injuring the suspect.

Both people's injuries were non-life-threatening, said police, and the suspect is now in custody.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified at this time.

Temple PD says the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Reports to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.