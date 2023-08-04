Two injured in Waco shooting incident

Officers say a suspect or suspects pulled up to the scene in a car and exchanged gunshots with two other people.

WACO, Texas — Two people were injured in a shooting incident in Waco on April 7, says the Waco Police Department.

According to police, officers were called to a scene near the 5200 block of Sanger around 9:30 p.m. on April 7 in response to an alleged shooting.

Officers said one or multiple people had pulled up to the scene in a car and began shooting at two other people, who then returned fire.

Two people were reportedly injured in the incident, one person who was involved in the exchange and one who was not. Police said neither person's injuries were severe. Police say no children were injured in the shooting.

Waco PD has not reported any arrests made at this time, and no other information has been provided.