Two Killeen men sentenced for involvement in string of 2017-2018 robberies

The men combined owe more than $20,000 in restitution.

WACO, Texas — Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in a series of robberies that took place in Killeen, according to Waco Police Department.

From November 2017 to January 2018, 26-year-old Roosevelt Jones IV, and Christopher Teon Fults, 29, robbed five businesses at gunpoint, according to Temple Police.

On Sept. 7, 2021, Jones and Fults both pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and both have remained in federal custody since their arrests in October 2019.

Jones IV was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution and Fults, was sentenced to ten years in prison and ordered to pay $9,356 in restitution, according to a press release.

