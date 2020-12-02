WACO, Texas — Two men were shot Wednesday while sitting in a car at a Waco apartment complex Tuesday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Waco officers who were working an off-duty job at South Terrace Apartments said they heard gunshots. The officers found a man with a gunshot wound in his right arm in the 1200 block of Carter. Shortly after they found him, a second victim showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his back.

Investigators said one of the victims didn’t want to talk at first, but they later learned that three people were sitting in a car in the parking lot at 200 Lyndon Circle. The victims told police that two men came up to the car and started shooting. One of the victims said after he was shot in the back, he ran from the car and the shooter chased him. He said he hid until the shooter left then went to a friend's house, where he was taken to a hospital.

The other victim said he ran away and then came back to the car and the shooter was still there. He told police that the man then shot him in the right arm.

A third person also ran from the car and has not been found. Investigators don’t believe the third person was shot.

Investigators said a large amount of drugs was found in the victims' vehicle and they believe the shooting was drug-related.

Waco police said it is important to note that “in several of the shootings that have occurred in the past few weeks, investigating officers are finding evidence of drugs and the potential sale of these narcotics.”

No arrests have been made in Tuesday’s shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Waco police at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stopper at 254-753-4357.

