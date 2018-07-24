AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that two Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives have been detained.

Donald Lynn Gay, 57, of the Aryan Brotherhood was arrested in Houston, and Paulo Sandalio Guillen, 32, of Tango Blast was arrested in Brownsville. Both were apprehended on July 19.

According to the DPS, Gay was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force at a location in eastern Harris County. His criminal history includes murder, rape and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He had been wanted since February for violating parole. The arrest was the result of a tip, the DPS says, meaning an award of up to $7,500 will be paid.

The DPS said Guillen was arrested based on investigative information by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force with the help of law enforcement in Mexico. Detained in Matamoros, Mexico, he was immediately turned over to U.S. authorities in Brownsville. Guillen had been wanted since August 2017 in connection to state and federal firearms charges, and since October 2017 for parole violation.

Throughout 2018, DPS and other agencies have arrested 18 of the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. To be eligible, tipsters can:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

All tips can be made anonymous and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

© 2018 KVUE-TV