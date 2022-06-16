Two people injured in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were shot Thursday night in a drive-by shooting, according to the Temple Police Department.
Around 6:15 p.m., Temple police received a call about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Adams Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds and multiple shell casings in the area. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.
The suspect has not been caught, according to police.
Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.