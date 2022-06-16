Two people injured in Temple shooting

Police are still looking for a suspect, as the two males victims were taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were shot Thursday night in a drive-by shooting, according to the Temple Police Department.



Around 6:15 p.m., Temple police received a call about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Adams Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds and multiple shell casings in the area. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

The suspect has not been caught, according to police.