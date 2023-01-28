Two people killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in San Saba

A 23-year-old male passenger traveling in the Dodge had minor injuries and was treated on the scene, according to Texas DPS.

SAN SABA, Texas — Two people have lost their lives after a major crash Friday afternoon between two pick-up trucks, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 4:06 p.m., Richard Blair Harris, 65, from Brownwood, was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram truck. The truck was towing a cargo trailer traveling northbound on FM 45, according to Texas DPS.

A 2001 Chevrolet pick-up truck, driven by Eugenio Botello Perez, 52, of San Saba, was traveling southbound approaching the Dodge, according to Texas DPS.

The Chevrolet failed to maintain in its lane, crossing into the northbound lane and colliding into the path of the Dodge.

Both Harris and Perez were pronounced deceased on the scene, according to Texas DPS troopers.

A 23-year-old male passenger traveling in the Dodge sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene, according to Texas DPS.

The next of kin have been notified. The crash investigation is still active.

