Crime

Two people on motorcycle killed after crashing into car making U-turn

Waco police said the motorcycle driver and passenger were killed in the crash.

WACO, Texas — According to the Waco Police Department, two people were killed after crashing their motorcycle into a car that tried to make a u-turn in front of them.

The crash happened Sunday night near the 3900 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police said the driver of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle died at the scene after crashing into the Chrysler 300. The passenger died at the hospital.

Police did not release details on the driver of the Chrysler.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but no criminal charges had been filed as of the time this article was written.

