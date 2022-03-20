x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two people in the hospital after 'drive-by' style shooting in Waco

According to a Waco PD spokesperson, the incident occurred at the intersection of Sanger and Melrose in Waco around 6:15 p.m.
Credit: KUSA
File photo of a gun and bullets

WACO, Texas — Two people are in the hospital after a 'drive-by' style shooting Sunday evening, per the Waco Police Department. 

According to a Waco PD spokesperson, the incident occurred at the intersection of Sanger and Melrose in Waco around 6:15 p.m.

The two victims were transported to local hospitals and neither are believed to have fatal injuries, said the spokesperson.

Currently, police are investigating the cause of the shooting. No other information has been released at this time.  

Also on KCENTV.com:

Related Articles

In Other News

Mothers of sons and daughters killed due to gun violence call for peace in Waco