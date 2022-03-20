Two people in the hospital after 'drive-by' style shooting in Waco

According to a Waco PD spokesperson, the incident occurred at the intersection of Sanger and Melrose in Waco around 6:15 p.m.

WACO, Texas — Two people are in the hospital after a 'drive-by' style shooting Sunday evening, per the Waco Police Department.

The two victims were transported to local hospitals and neither are believed to have fatal injuries, said the spokesperson.

Currently, police are investigating the cause of the shooting. No other information has been released at this time.