x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two reported gang members indicted on murder charges in shooting death of Waco man

The two, identified as Omarion Mayes and Vincent Snell, reportedly shot and killed Damon Morgan in the 1000 block of Lenox Street on April 4, according to documents.

WACO, Texas — Two reported gang members were indicted on murder charges by a McLennan County Grand Jury on Thursday, according to court documents.

The two, identified as Omarion Mayes and Vincent Snell, reportedly shot and killed Damon Morgan in the 1000 block of Lenox Street on April 4, according to documents.

Mayes and Snell fled the scene, but were tracked down and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Snell was arrested on April 30 and Mayes was arrested on May 27.

Police said Mayes and Snell are members of a criminal street gang.

No other information was released at this time.

RELATED: Two charged with murder of Waco man were gang members, police say

Credit: McLennan County Sheriff's Office
Mugshots of Omarion Mayes (left) and Vincent Snell (right).

Also on KCENTV.com:

Related Articles