Two shot during fight in Bosque County

Bosque County Sheriff's Deputies say they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and have identified a possible suspect.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were shot after a fight in Bosque County, according to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO reported deputies responded to a residence on FM 1991 around 2:50 a.m. on June 4 for a call involving a fight that ended with two victims being shot.

Deputies say they have identified a possible suspect in the case and are currently investigating.

BCSO said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and are confident that there is no danger to the public.

At last update, deputies said both victims were believed to be in stable condition.

BCSO stated the case is currently under investigation and no further information has been released at this time. Updates will be given as information becomes available.