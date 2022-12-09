Two shot in Limestone County, suspect on the run

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was not a random act.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were shot early Monday morning near the Limestone and Hill County line, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office identified the shooter but had not arrested him as of the time this story was written.

One of the victims was given medical care by EMS in Hill County. The other victim went toward Prairie Hill and was assisted by EMS in Limestone County, according to the sheriff's office.