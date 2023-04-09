Two shot, alleged shooter dead after incident in Gholson

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said deputies returned fire after a suspect in a shooting incident fired at authorities.

GHOLSON, Texas — Multiple people have been shot and a suspect is dead after a shooting in Gholson, TX, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said deputies responded just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 4. McNamara said an individual in the Gholson area allegedly shot two people, and possibly a third. The victims were reportedly airlifted to a hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

McNamara said officers from multiple agencies then surrounded a home the suspect had allegedly barricaded themself in.

The suspect allegedly came out of the house firing at officers, and authorities returned fire, said McNamara. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ryan Howard said the officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m.

McNamara and Howard both confirmed the suspect died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the original shooting as an attempted murder, according to McNamara, and the Texas Rangers are reportedly investigating the officer-involved shooting.

McNamara said no deputies were injured.

No further information has been provided at this time. Updates will be given as more information becomes available.