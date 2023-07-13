Two stabbed in domestic dispute in Moody

Police said both a man and woman were taken to the hospital with stabbing injuries.

MOODY, Texas — Two people were allegedly stabbed during a domestic dispute in Moody on July 12, according to the Moody Police Department.

The department said the dispute was between a man and a woman, in which both were allegedly stabbed by the male suspect. Both people were reportedly taken to the hospital.

Police said the woman is currently in stable condition, but the condition of the man is currently unknown.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit and other agencies reportedly assisted the Moody Police Department.

Moody PD has asked residents to "squash the rumors" that might have come up about the incident.

The department said they will send out more information as it becomes available.