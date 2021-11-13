Two suspects arrested after shots fired at fast food restaurant in Temple

The shots were fired after a disturbance at the 3400 block of South 31st Street, according to police.

TEMPLE, Texas — Two suspects are in custody after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Temple Friday night, according to Temple Police.

The shots were fired after a disturbance at the 3400 block of South 31st Street, according to police.

Upon investigation, DPS troopers saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle, per police.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit, police said.