Two suspects arrested after shots fired at fast food restaurant in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Two suspects are in custody after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Temple Friday night, according to Temple Police.
The shots were fired after a disturbance at the 3400 block of South 31st Street, according to police.
Upon investigation, DPS troopers saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle, per police.
The driver and passenger were taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit, police said.
No injuries were reported. No other information has been released at this time.