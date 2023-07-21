Police identify, charge two suspects in case of Gatesville murder

Police say a third suspect has yet to be identified.

GATESVILLE, Texas — Two of the three suspects wanted by police in connection to a Gatesville murder in March have been identified and arrested, according to the Gatesville Police Department.

Gatesville PD stated Martin William Davis was allegedly murdered in March 2023, and two of the three men believed to be involved have been charged with the murder and arrested.

Police identified the first suspect as 21-year-old Shawn Michael Smith-Brearey of Temple, TX. Police said Smith-Brearey was indicted by a Coryell County Grand Jury in June, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Smith-Brearey was apprehended without incident on July 20, according to the department, which made the arrest in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Texas Rangers and Temple Police Department.

Gatesville PD identified the second suspect as 32-year-old Trevor Lovell Ford of Gatesville. Police said Ford was already in custody at the Coryell County Jail on unrelated charges and was served with a murder charge warrant after being indicted by a Grand Jury in June.

A third suspect in the case has still yet to be identified, according to police. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Gatesville Police Department at 254-865-2226, or the Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477. Reports to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously and could result in a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest of the person responsible.

“I am proud of the work done by our investigators involved in this case and extend my gratitude to Texas Ranger Jake Burson, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, the Temple Police Department, and our partners at the Coryell County District Attorney’s Office," said Gatesville Police Chief Bradford Hunt.

Hunt said he hopes the development will bring some closure to Davis' family and the community. He also emphasized that police believe at least one more person was involved in the murder, and the case will remain open until all of the responsible parties are identified and charged accordingly.