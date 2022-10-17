Two suspects indicted in Lampasas robbery spree

Cameron Bain and Miguel Zepeda have been identified by the Lampasas Police Department a suspects in a string of robberies.

LAMPASAS, Texas — Two people have been indicted in a string of robberies which took place in Lampasas during February 2022.

The Lampasas Police Department has identified 20-year-old Cameron Bain and 21-year-old Miguel Zepeda as suspects in the case, and both men were indicted by the Lampasas County Grand Jury on Oct. 12.

According to police, multiple businesses were burglarized in February, including Mojo's Coffee, Donut Palace, Lucy Sue's and Memos. Each business reportedly had money stolen and property vandalized or destroyed.

Police report that they found fingerprints at the crime scene which identified both Bain and Zepeda. They also claim that neither Bain or Zepeda have any connection to Lampasas.

Police also suspect that Bain and Zepeda may be involved in multiple other burglaries throughout the state of Texas.

After the indictment, Bain and Zepeda both currently have four active arrest warrants for burglary, according to the Lampasas PD.

The department also extended their thanks to the public for all of their support and tips. They say that many people were interviewed and every lead was followed up on. They appreciate the community's support and involvement.