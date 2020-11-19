Two suspects in Houston fatal shooting may live in Waco, police say

The Houston Police Department said two of four suspects wanted in a November 4 shooting could be in Waco.

HOUSTON, Texas — Two suspects involved in a fatal shooting of a male in Houston may reside in Waco, according to the Houston Police Department.

A total of four suspects are wanted in the shooting death that happened in the early hours of November 4 at 2850 Fannin Street in Houston.

Surveillance video released days ago shows four suspects, which police describe as Black males. One male had a "heavy build" and was wearing a beanie cap, sandals, and a red, white and blue jacket. The other three males were described as having "thin builds" and appear to be in their early 20s, according to a release from Houston police.

Detectives working on the case learned that the male described as having a heavy build may be from the Waco area, according to police. They also said a second suspect, seen wearing a red Houston Rockets baseball cap, red shoes and a mask pulled down over his face, may also be from Waco.

Police identified the the victim as 22-year-old Ka'Darian Smith.

A release from the police department stated that Houston patrol officers responded to a call reporting a shooting, after the apartment concierge reported that a resident had been shot.

Two of Smith's friends arrived at the scene, saying Smith called them to report being shot. The friends went to the apartment to find Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Smith was then taken to Ben Taub Hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics. Once at the hospital, Smith was pronounced dead, according to police.

The department asks that anyone with information on the suspects in the case contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.