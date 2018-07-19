FORT WORTH, Texas — Two suspects behind an attempted bank robbery that ended in the shooting of three bank employees Thursday morning have been arrested, according to the FBI.

Three people were detained for questioning as officers surrounded a home in southwest Fort Worth in the hours after the shooting. One of those people was determined to be involved in the attempted robbery. The second suspect was arrested Friday.

The three bank employees were in serious – but non-life-threatening – condition Thursday. No update on their condition had been given Friday.

The alleged heist attempt at Veritex Community Bank unfolded early Thursday morning. The bank had barely been open an hour when authorities say two heavily-armed men entered and opened fire. The suspects fled the scene without cash before police arrived at the scene.

“It was an attempted robbery,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Jackson. “There was no loss, but during that attempted robbery, three individuals were shot.”

Police were called to the bank, located in the 2400 block of Merrick Street, at about 9:20 a.m.

Three women – all employees – were shot. As doctors treated each of them for serious injuries at local hospitals, authorities stormed a nearby neighborhood, near Horne and Vickery. They were following a vehicle they believed was involved in the robbery.

“They had a gun set up in my (yard). A sharpshooter,” said Frances Holmes Pickney. She and friend Debbie Meeks were among the people stunned when police and FBI began scouring their street for suspects.

Authorities even searched Meeks’ home, she said.

“Checked in the closet, in the bathtub,” Meeks said. “Someone just shot up the bank and shot three females and they're armed and dangerous, and they were making sure they didn't come from the alley into my house.”

The neighbors were even more stunned when the FBI executed a search warrant across from them on Blackmore Avenue.

“They’ve been taking stuff out in bags,” the women said.

%INLINE%

Hours after the area was evacuated, a sweep of the house was done and no one was found inside, the Fort Worth police spokesman said. However, three men were detained in the area and transported for questioning.

"We have not confirmed, again I cannot stress enough, we have not confirmed they were involved in the robbery," Britt said.

Fort Worth Police just brought out a man in handcuffs. They surrounded a home on Blackmore Ave. looking for a bank robbery suspect. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/4BXcYyRXXe — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 19, 2018

Veritex Community Bank issued a statement following the shooting:

“As you know, three of our valued team/family members were shot in an apparent robbery and are currently being attended to at Tarrant County hospitals. Our highest and greatest concern is for their health and full recovery. All our employees are special to us.

It is times like this that the Veritex family pulls together even closer. We ask for prayers for a healthy and positive outcome for our three teammates which we believe is the best medicine. We will provide the Fort Worth Police Department with any assistance and co-operation they request of us.”

The FBI said Friday that the suspects were charged on a criminal complaint in federal court. No additional information was given.

© 2018 WFAA