Two suspects sought in burglary of Belton residence

Officials say the suspects fled after the homeowner confronted them.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects who entered into a home around 3 a.m. on Monday, June 21 before fleeing the scene after being confronted by the homeowner.

Prior to that, security cameras captured the suspects moving through a carport/workshop on the same property.

If you recognize the suspects, saw anything suspicious or know anything, you are asked to call Dennis Wiges at the Bell County Sheriff's Office at (254) 933-5438 or you can send an e-mail to dennis.wiges@bellcounty.texas.com