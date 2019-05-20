KILLEEN, Texas — Two teenagers were found shot Sunday in the 1700 block of Kirk Avenue.

Police found the 16- and 17-year-old boys just before 7:30 p.m.

They were taken to Darnall Army Medical Center and are expected to be OK.

Officers were told that the boys were walking in the 2800 block of Lake Road when they were shot.

It is unknown if the gunman was caught and arrested.

The shooting is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.

