Police: Two teens shot inside Killeen home Sunday night

KILLEEN, Texas — Two teens are expected to be ok after being involved in a shooting Sunday in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Around 11:28 p.m., police arrived to the 2900 block of Zephyr Road where two teens had been shot, according to Killeen PD. One of the victims was 15-years-old, the youngest was 13-years-old.

According to witnesses in the home, police say the two teens were in the residence when an unidentified person shot into the window of the home.

The 15-year-old was taken to Baylor Scott & White and the 13-year-old was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital, police say.