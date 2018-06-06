A Bell County Grand Jury indicted two teenagers Wednesday on Capital Murder charges for the shooting death of another teen over a gaming system.

Cash Hilliard, 18, and Kevin Hambrick, 17, are both charged with the murder of 18-year-old Savion Manuel on March 19, 2018.

An arrest affidavit showed Hilliard initally claimed Hambrick shot Manuel. But, based on the autopsy, an investigator said the gun was more likely fired from the back seat where Hilliard said he was sitting, according to the affidavit.

