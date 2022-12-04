Police: Two Waco churches receive phone threats

Police say the first threat was made on Monday and the second one, to a separate church, on Wednesday.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is investigating phone threats that were made to two churches this week.

According to the news release, police did respond to the threats made on Wednesday by completing a full security sweep. Police say they were unable to locate a suspect.

Due to the similar threats being made, the Waco Police Department asks to immediately report incidents that are associated with any type of threat. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 254-750-7500 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

This investigation is ongoing.