TxDOT closes two outside mainlanes in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Two outside northbound I-35 mainlanes from Midway Drive to SL 363 in Temple will be closed, according to TxDOT contractors.

Additionally, TxDOT has also will close the exit ramp to SL 363 (299) and the northbound entrance ramp just prior to SL 363. Closures will allow crews to safely complete repaving and milling work.

These closures will start on Aug. 1 and will go until Aug. 4. Between the two days, there will be closures and construction happening every night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to TxDOT. There may be some delays for drivers in the area, according to TxDOT.