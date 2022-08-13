Unidentified Temple man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

TEMPLE, Texas — Video's above and below are segments related to other Temple crime in the area.

Temple police say a man was dropped off at a hospital after being shot early Saturday morning.

Around 1:32 a.m. police were called to the 1800 block of East Avenue K in response to a shooting. Witnesses told officers a man with gunshot wounds was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The unknown person dropped off the victim and left the hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.