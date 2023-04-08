Idaho student accused of murdering four claims alibi

Man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year, claims he was on a long drive by himself around the time of the deaths

TEMPLE, Texas — Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students near the Moscow campus in November 2022, has provided new information about his whereabouts on the night of the stabbings, according to AP News.

According to court documents filed this week by his defense attorneys, Kohberger claims he was on a long drive by himself around the time of the deaths.

Kohberger, who had previously chosen to remain silent during the court case, had a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf earlier this year. However, in the latest court filing, his attorney Anne Taylor revealed that her client often went for solitary drives, particularly at night, and he did so late on Nov. 12 and into Nov. 13, 2022.

While Kohberger's statement did not pinpoint a specific location or time during his drive, the document suggests that he might have witnesses who can corroborate his alibi.

The defense team is currently reviewing transcripts of grand jury testimony and other evidence from the investigation to determine who these witnesses might be and what they can testify about.