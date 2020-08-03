KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police released surveillance video Saturday night of two people breaking into a SUV in a local neighborhood.

The video shows the two with white hoodies covering their faces in the Saegert Ranch area.

The Cadillac SUV's doors were not locked and the suspects can be seen rummaging through the center console even as another car drives by behind them.

Police posted the video to the department Facebook page as a reminder for people to lock their vehicles and take valuables inside.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

