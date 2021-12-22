Killeen PD searching for vehicle involved in shooting death of 23-year-old

WACO, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is now looking for the vehicle that was involved in this week's shooting death of a 23-year-old man.
On Wednesday, police received a call regarding a shooting in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Amos Jeremiah Goff dead from a gunshot wound, police said.
Now, police are asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle that was involved.
"The vehicle sought is described as a dark in color four-door sedan with obvious driver’s side damage," police said in a release.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here.