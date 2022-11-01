x
Crime

Update: One suspect in custody after Waco hit and run

Tanisha Crawford has reportedly turned herself in after a hit and run on Oct. 31.
Credit: Waco Police Department
A mugshot of Tanisha Crawford, a suspect in a Waco hit and run

WACO, Texas — The suspect in a hit and run that put a Waco man in critical condition has turned herself in, says the Waco Police Department.

23-year-old Tanisha Crawford has reportedly turned herself in to police for failing to stop and render aid after a 50-year-old man in a wheelchair was hit while trying to cross the street. 

Police believe that Crawford was the driver of the vehicle that hit the man.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31, near N. 16 St. and W. Waco Dr. Police say that they found a man in a wheelchair who had been hit by a car on the scene.

The suspect, now believed to be Crawford, was not on the scene when police arrived.

Police report that the man is still in the hospital and is in critical condition.

