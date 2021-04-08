x
U.S. Marshals arrest man suspected of deadly Belton shooting

Police say 34-year-old Deon Shamburger murdered Jamel Jones on July 30 around 3:11 p.m. after a "personal dispute" in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect wanted for a Belton murder Tuesday afternoon in Oklahoma City, according to the City of Belton. 

Deon James Shamburger, 34, was arrested and is currently in the Oklahoma County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Texas, per the city. 

On Aug. 14, the Belton Police Department notified the public that a murder warrant had been issued for Shamburger in connection with the July 30 shooting death of 39-year-old Jamel Jones. 

According to police, Shamburger shot Jones in the torso following an argument between the two men.

Jones died at the scene, and Shamburger fled the area in a car.

No other information has been released at this time.

