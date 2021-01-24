Valero clerk shot during aggravated robbery; suspects get away with cash

Killeen police is looking for four suspects they say stole money from a Valero on Rancier and shot the clerk before fleeing the scene.

KILLEEN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot during a robbery at a Killeen Valero.

Killeen police are now searching for four male suspects after they responded to the aggravated robbery Jan. 23 around 4:30 a.m. Police learned that four Black men went to the Valero on 1104 W. Rancier Ave. where one suspect went behind the counter with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

A suspect then shot the clerk and the suspects took the money and fled the scene in a gold, four-door car. The clerk was taken to Advent Health in Killeen.

During the investigation, Killeen detectives determined that the suspects came into the store earlier in the morning and then returned later. Police said the suspects appeared to switch clothes with one another before going back to commit the robbery.

The four suspects were all described as Black men. One suspect was wearing a multi-colored beanie hat, glasses and had a red hooded sweatshirt with “Texas State” on the front. A second suspect was wearing a red do-rag on his head and appears to have long hair. The second suspect has a beard and was wearing a red plaid jacket with a hood and a purple shirt with yellow writing on the front. The third suspect was wearing a gray beanie and has a beard. The third suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black shirt with a cross necklace. The fourth suspect was wearing a black jacket over a shirt with yellow writing on the front. The fourth suspect has long hair and was wearing a bandana style mask over his face.