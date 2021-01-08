Police: Valero employee shot, killed in early morning shooting in Killeen

Police are now searching for a person of interest in the shooting and ask for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 25-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting at a Valero in Killeen.

According to the Killeen Police Department, Kentaro Cooper died after being shot at a Valero on 3900 Trimmier Road. Cooper, an employee of the store, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 4:40 a.m.

Police responded to call about an unresponsive man at 3:53 a.m. Aug. 1. Upon arriving at the Valero, they found Cooper suffering from a gunshot wound.

Through an investigation, detectives found a person of interest who they describe as a "light skinned male," who was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie and was heavily dressed in multiple layers of dark colored clothing.