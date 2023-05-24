Cedric Marks found guilty of capital murder for killing his ex-girlfriend and her friend

The jury began deliberating Tuesday following closing arguments.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — After six long weeks in court, the jury has found Cedric Marks guilty of capital murder for killing his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, in Temple back in January 2019.

The verdict was announced shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

Jury members began deliberating around 1:30 p.m. after closing arguments were heard. Experts anticipated a verdict would likely come down Wednesday afternoon.

It took four years for the case to go to trial, which began on Monday, April 17.

The sentencing hearing for Marks is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 5 at 8:45 a.m.

A now convicted Marks faces the death penalty.

In closing arguments, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza reminded everyone how horrible the deaths of Scott and Swearingin were, while highlighting that their killer was standing before them in court.

Garza stated, "What would Jenna and Michael say if they were here today? We are the voice for them. You will give justice to two people who didn't deserve today."

Marks went through a PowerPoint presentation titled "The State's Narrative vs. Cedric Joseph Marks" during his closing arguments.

While going through the presentation, Marks began getting emotional, stating, "I didn't commit any crime. I can look at the family and say I did not kill your daughter, I did not kill you son."

Marks called back to Maya Maxwell lying in nine interviews saying, "She's the most convincing liar I've ever met."

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell ended closing arguments by reminding everyone how heinous the crimes committed were.

While showing the courtroom pictures from Scott's autopsy, Newell stated, "He can say he loved Jenna, but this is where he left her."

Newell also goes into how Maxwell helped them figure everything out as cell site analysis showed her near Marks every step of the way.

"Cedric Marks hid behind Maya Maxwell," Newell stated.

Newell referred to Marks as obsessive, relentless, threatening, harassing, full of jealousy and rage.

The assistant district attorney then provided this very powerful statement:

“I think I want to end with this. I want the last words for Mr. Marks to hear before he is found guilty is the last words Jenna heard: Are you ready Mr. Marks?“