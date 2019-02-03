SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year veteran of the Spalding County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and fired after he allegedly instructed a child to point a rifle at her mother.

The arrest and termination came on Feb. 27 but the incident itself happened back on Feb. 22 when, according to a statement from the sheriff's office, Deputy Charles Bentley was involved in a domestic dispute with his live-in girlfriend.

Findings from internal and criminal investigations found that Bentley allowed his girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter to handle the patrol rifle that he kept in his marked patrol unit.

The press release states he showed her how to unlock the rifle from its electronic rack and allowed her to handle it while loaded before removing the bullets. Investigators believe he then showed her how to use the optical sight and told her to point the gun at her mother, who was in the kitchen at the time.

RELATED:

► DEA dismantles Mexican drug trafficking ring in Atlanta, prevents murder

► Baby left behind hotel while mom tries to cash fake check, police say

► Spalding County explosion leaves worker injured

No shots were fired nor was anyone injured but the incident prompted the victim to contact the sheriff's office two days later.

“After learning of the situation I immediately ordered simultaneous criminal and internal investigations to be conducted by our Criminal Investigations Division and Office of Professional Standards to determine criminal actions and policy violations," Sheriff Darrell Dix said. "Tuesday morning, I met with the assigned investigators separately, and each briefed me on the status of their own separate investigations."

On Feb. 27, he met with the accused deputy to announce he would be fired and arrested for reckless conduct. Dix said he also refused a request from Bentley to allow him to resign or retire.

“Mr. Bentley’s arrest was the result of bad choices that were of his own doing," Dix said. "And he, like others, are personally responsible for their own actions and choices with no excuses made or accepted for violating the law."

He added that at the time of the shooting, the mother didn't know whether or not the gun was loaded - only that it was pointed at her.

"In this day and time, law enforcement officers who make bad choices or commit crimes must be held accountable for their actions just as the citizens we serve would be held accountable given the same circumstances," Dix said.