Identity released of victim in Waco murder

Waco police said the murder investigations are unrelated.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is related to a Waco murder investigation from March 29, 2023.

Waco police identified the man who was shot and killed Monday afternoon as 24-year-old Zachary Hughes.

Hughes was shot just before 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of Richter Ave, police said. A female was also shot but as of Tuesday her condition was unknown.

Waco police Public Information Officer Cierra Shipley said they had not identified any suspects.

The last three homicide investigations in Waco have all been due to interpersonal conflicts and not related, Shipley said.

Hughes is the fourth person murdered in 2023, Shipley said. Only one person has been arrested.