'Who else has he done this to?' | Victim's mom speaks out after recent arrest of accused peeping Tom

The mother said Jorge Ramos should've been locked up in 2021. Now, he's in jail after another family claims the same thing happened to their 7-year-old son.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It's been more than two years since Jorge Ramos allegedly exposed himself to a woman's 10-year-old daughter outside her window. On Tuesday night, that mother is speaking out. She doesn't understand how he was allowed to be a free man for so long.

"Devastated ... I'm angry," she said.

The victim's mother didn't want her name or face revealed. She knows the man in the new mugshot very well. She's been fighting to get Jorge Ramos behind bars for two years.

"As I'm looking at the screen, they show this monster sitting inside this courtroom and I turn to my husband and said that's him, that's Jorge," she said.

She instantly recognized him after watching KHOU 11's report Monday night. Her 10-year-old daughter, now 12, was his alleged victim in 2021. Court records said he touched himself as he looked into her window.

"This monster decides to come to my house, and long story short, he destroys our life," she said.

Flash forward two years, less than 2 miles away, and Vanessa Fuentes said the same thing happened to her 7-year-old boy.

"They're going through what I'm still going through," she said. "Justice has yet to be served."

This mom said it should've never got to this point.

"It's been two years that Jorge Ramos has been free to walk out here, free to continue doing what he's doing," she said.

In recent months, several families have posted videos and pictures of a man matching Ramos' description creeping outside their homes. Now, this mother wonders how many more children may have been victims.

"In two years, who else has he done this to?" she said.

She's grateful to the Fuentes family for finally helping bring him in. Now, she's hopeful Ramos will pay for his alleged crimes.

"I thank Vanessa and her neighbors because if it wasn't for them, he wouldn't be caught," she said. "I hope both families get justice."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Ramos was out on bond for the 2021 incident. We've reached out to the Harris County Districts Attorney's Office for comment and will update this story as soon as we get a response.